Beg Sadio Mane to reverse his 'curse' - Football fans tell Liverpool after Manchester United defeat

Following yet another disappointing performance against out-of-form Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, August 23, 2022, some football fans on social media have advised Liverpool to beg Sadio Mane for forgiveness.

Liverpool's new season struggles continued as they were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United, extending their winless streak to three games, one defeat, and two draws.



The Merseyside club has struggled without Sadio Mane, with their attack appearing blunt and flat.



Liverpool failed to grant Mane a desired increase in his reported £100,000 weekly wages, after six years of service to the club.



Bayern Munich signed the two-time African Footballer of the Year to a three-year contract worth €380,000 per week. He has scored four goals in four games for the Bundesliga side since joining.



After Liverpool's defeat against Manchester United, some football fans believe the team's struggles are the result of Sadio Mane's supposed unfair treatment.

Sack Klopp. Go and beg Mané for his voodoo. And finally close down the team. — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) August 22, 2022

Liverpool refused to increase Mané’s salary and sold him to Bayern. Not only was he sold, but they also increased Salah’s salary. They are yet to win a match since Mané joined Bayern. Nemesis! — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) August 22, 2022

3 games without Sadio Mane in the Premier League and Liverpool are winless



They thought Nunu Milk and atakbir Messi wiill win them the league — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) August 22, 2022

Sadio Mane was the glue. It’s time for Liverpool fans to wake up and realise it — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) August 22, 2022

Mane's energy in this team is so obviously missing and don't even fucking gaslight me some of you lot either — ????????‍♂️ (@419simsim) August 22, 2022

One day we'll talk about the reasons Liverpool sold Mane to make one other player happy and we'll also visit the topic of Mane being their most effective player. — Fola (@manlikefola_) August 22, 2022

Mané seeing Liverpool being battered by an out-of-form Man United. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/rTxp4wCBAn — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) August 22, 2022

Liverpool is just proving to us Sadio Mane was the one holding the team down. SMH. — LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) August 22, 2022

Liverpool is clearly finished. Sadio Mane was a fearsome figure in their lineup. They lost him and the entire team is lost. — Kofi Denzel 14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) August 22, 2022

liverpool decided to sell mane and leave cocaine willian and ashaiman aboutrika to destroy the team ???????????????????? — JP STYLES ???? (@Jpstyles8) August 22, 2022

Liverpool has played three premier league matches without Sadio Mane and they’re yet to get a win, 2 draws and a defeat…Mane really did well carrying a mid club like this one for that long — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) August 23, 2022

Klopp will bow his head in shame after this season and say a prayer for forgiveness for letting MANE go - his and entire players will be fit and still struggle - who will make this mistake?? They never saw the strength of the team was all Sadio Mane 40% — CLINTON ???????????? (@LilMoGh) August 22, 2022

I know people don't wanna say it and yes they have alot of injuries but Liverpool miss Sadio Mane — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) August 22, 2022

If you ever feel useless remember Liverpool sold their best player Mane to Keep Salah, a penalty merchant — KB???? (@Benedytte) August 22, 2022

Liverpool disrespecting Mane with that useless contract will affect them this season — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) August 22, 2022

