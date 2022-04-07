Begging players to honour Black Stars not wrong - Eric Bekoe

Ghana Premier League legend, Eric Bekoe

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe says there is nothing with the Ghana Football Association begging players to accept national team call up.

Multiple reports have emerged that players have turned down the chance to play for the senior national team.



A notable one among the said players is Mohammed Salisu of Southampton.



Ahead of the Nigeria playoff games, the technical team of the Black Stars held talks with the center-back but demanded that he needs time to consider his decision to play for the team.



Some have expressed their displeasure over this move by the FA but Bekoe disagrees.

“It’s never wrong to persuade Ghanaian-born players to play for Ghana because it happens elsewhere," the one time Ghana Premier League goal king said.



"It’s time to build the confidence of our local players to reach high standards to avoid players snubbing our national team invitation, it’s a disgrace to the GFA,” he added.



Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson-Odoi among other players are being spoken to play for the West African side.