Behind the scenes: Ghanaian supporters in Cameroon blast Black Stars, Milovan after defeat

Ghana lost 1-0 to Morocco

Fans blame coach Milovan for Ghana defeat against Morocco



Ghana's plays Gabon in their next game



Ghanaian supporters who watched the Black Stars opening game at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Sports Stadium in Yaoundé have ‘fingered’ head coach Milovan Rajevac for the defeat against Morocco.



The Black Stars lost the opening game to the Atlas Lions by a lone goal to start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and the fans are not ready to accept any mediocre performance from the team.



To many of the disgruntled fans who were at the stadium, they still don’t understand why coach Milovan Rajevac had to delay his changes in the game up until the 84th minute after the Moroccans had taken the lead.

Others were also disappointed that Jordan Ayew and his brother Andre Dede Ayew lasted more than 80 minutes on the pitch against the Atlas Lions as they had wanted to see fresh legs in the early part of the second half.



“We were beaten fairly and I blame three things for our defeat against Morocco. The coach knew exactly what he had to do for us to win the game but he failed to do that and you should tell him that if he makes that mistake again in our second game, I will go and deal with him on the pitch,” said one of the fans after the game.



The Black Stars will face Group C leaders Gabon who had their first win on Monday, January 10, 2022, against Comoros.



Watch the fans reaction in the post below:



