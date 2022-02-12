Beijing 2022: Ghana’s Carlos Maeder to compete on Sunday

The Winter Olympic Games is taking place in Beijing, China

Source: GNA

Carlos Maeser, Ghana’s only athlete at the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China will take his turn on Sunday as he competes in the men’s giant slalom event in Alpine Skiing.

He would compete at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center and has been drawn in the Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1.



A good time on the course would see him progress to the second run on the day which would be a medal event.



Carlos, 43, would be the oldest athlete to compete in the event at this year’s Winter Games. However, he is also currently challenged as his coach, Marc Gehrig, could not make it to Beijing after he tested positive to COVID-19 prior to the departure from Switzerland.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, the athlete said he was keeping a positive spirit and would not allow any negative energy to bring him down.



He added that was gearing up for Sunday and cannot wait to wear the national colours to compete.



He said the milestone in his sporting career was competing in the 2019 World Championships at Are in slalom and giant slalom as well as qualifying for the Olympic Winter Games based on FIS points results in championship races in Kolasin and Malbun in December 2021 and January 2022 respectively.

He added that his memorable achievement was also when he qualified in January 2022 to compete in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and also selected as the Opening Ceremony flagbearer for Ghana at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.



"I want to set a good example and show young people in Switzerland and Ghana that you can do anything with the necessary will and effort – isn’t no mountain high enough," he said.



Growing up in Switzerland, he began skiing when he was three, later joining a regional racing team as he progressed. "Sport has always played an important role in my life,” he added.



Born in Ghana, he was given up for adoption and taken in by a Swiss family when he was eight months old, growing up in Giswil, in the heart of the Swiss Alps.



He continue to support his birth country through initiatives such as Hope for Ghana.



"Thanks to my Swiss parents, who maintained contact with my mother, I have remained in touch with Ghanaian culture all my life. Today. I travel as much as possible to Cape Coast to visit my big family there.