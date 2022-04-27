1
Being a legend does not mean you can beat Kurt Okraku in GFA elections - Ex footballers told

Former Black Stars Players Now Businessmen A photo of some former Ghanaian footballers

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Didier Drogba loses Ivory Coast FA elections

Mamadou Gaye reveals why Drogba lost the Ivory Coast FA elections

Yaccine Diallo wins Ivory Coast FA elections with 59 votes

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has advised former Black Stars players to desist from the notion that being a legend is the only requirement needed to occupy the highest office in Ghana football.

According to the SWAG journalist of the year, the former players who have ambitions of contesting for the Presidency of the Ghana Football Association need to invest themselves and their capital in the local game before they make such an attempt.

He urged them to take a cue from the embarrassing defeat Drogba suffered at the just ended Ivorian Football Federation's Presidential elections.

"Drogba didn't have a connection with the clubs despite his legendary status and that is why he lost, so I will use that to advise the ex-Ghanaian footballers who aspire to be GFA boss.

"I'm using this to advise the ex-Ghana footballers that being a legend does not mean that you can contest either Kurt Okraku or George Afriyie in the GFA Presidential elections and win," Saddick Adams said on his show on Angel TV.

The comments of Saddick Adams come on the back of reports that Didier Drogba lost the Ivorian Football Federation's Presidential elections because he doesn't have a relationship with the local clubs especially the ones in his hometown.

