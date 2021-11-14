Bekwai Youth Football Academy unveil home kit for 2021/2022 season

Bekwai Youth Football Academy

Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy have unveiled their home kit for the 2021/2022 season.

The shirt is dominated by deep blue with black stripes. The shorts are made of blue-black color.



According to the club “, each pattern reflects speed, strength and the general aesthetics of the new home kit, speaks of dominance!”



The club has been on an upward trajectory since being taken over by business mogul Kwame Kyei whose Unity Oil firm are now the lead sponsors of the club.

Watch the video below:



