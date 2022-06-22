0
Belgian-Ghanaian midfielder seeks more playing time at Royal Antwerp next season

Pierre Dwomoh in action for his club side

Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Pierre Dwomoh has sight on pushing for regular playing time at Royal Antwerp next season.

The talented teenager joined the club from fellow Belgian Jupiler Pro League club KRC Genk last summer.

Although there were high expectations and promise that he will be involved more, it did not happen.

Throughout the 2021/22 football season, Pierre Dwomoh only featured in 10 matches for Royal Antwerp, mostly as a substitute.

On his 18th birthday on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the midfielder has wished for more playing time at Royal Antwerp next season.

The teenager is keen on commanding a regular playing time at the club and continues to train hard in the off-season.

He wants to make a case for himself during pre-season to ensure he is considered for regular selection for the first eleven.

