Belgian authorities arrest five over gang rape of 14-years old girl wey later kill herself

Authorities for Belgium don arrest five teenagers on top di alleged gang rape of one 14-year-old girl, wey die less than one week later.

According to Belgian media, dem share di images of di attack were online.



Di 14-year-old victim take her life four days later.



Prosecutors say three of di suspects, wey be teenagers dey for one youth facility, while dem don arrest two men wey dia age na 18 and 19 and dem go soon appear for court on Wednesday.



Di prosecution don only confirm say dem dey investigate dem for "acts wey happen shortly before di death of di victim".



According to Belgian media reports, di girl bin arrange to meet one male friend for one cemetery inside Ghent on 15 May. But di male friend come along with di four oda suspects and assault di victim.

Dem upload images from di attack for social media.



"Dis images na wetin break her... her entire world collapse," her papa tell Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.



Di mayor of di family hometown wey also know di victim speak of how di incident shock am.



"You no go ever think something like dis fit happen for your area," e tok during one interview with Belgian website Het Laatste Nieuws.



Di case don lead to strong response from Belgian politicians, as Secretary of State for Equality Sarah Schlitz don promise to take action to prevent images of sexual assault wey pipo dey share online.

"Di distribution of such images for social media no just dey intolerable, but also very illegal. E no suppose dey possible," she tok and add say her team go meet with representatives of social media companies to discuss moderation policies.



"Horrible. I no get any words for dis," Belgian Justice Minister Vincent van Quickenborne write for Twitter.



"I call on victims of sexual violence to file complaint," e add say help dey available and di justice system go "do everything" to find plus punish those wey dey guilty and those wey share images of sexual assault.



Liesbet Stevens, one expert for gender equality, tell VRT News say di assault "unfortunately no be one-off case", e say around 200 gang rapes na im dem dey report for Belgium every year.



