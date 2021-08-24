Belgian club Royal Antwerp offers $600,000 for Hearts of Oak star Salifu Ibrahim - Report

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Belgian side, Royal Antwerp have expressed interest in signing Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Antwerp have reportedly submitted an offer of around US$600,000 for the talented footballer.



The Belgium Jupiler Pro League club are keen on tying down the highly-rated midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts.



Ibrahim has been superb for the Phobians since joining them from Eleven Wonders FC during the second transfer window.

The 21-year-old played an integral role for Hearts as they won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.



Ibrahim made 33 appearances for both Hearts and Wonders in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2020-21 campaign, scored 3 goals, and provided 8 assists.



Ibrahim is currently part of the Ghana national team B and also part of the Ghana U-23 team.