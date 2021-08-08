Belgian's Zulte Waregem ready to hand Nana Ampomah a life line

Nana Ampomah has been linked to Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waregem

Belgian Jupiler League side, Zulte Waregem, are interested in reviving the career of Ghana winger, Nana Ampomah, who is down the pecking order at Royal Antwerp.

Ampomah returned to Belgium last season on loan from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf for two seasons with an option to buy.



But Antwerp are ready to allow him to leave if his new club will be ready to meet his loan conditions from his parent club.



Ampomah struggled for game time under Ivan Leko and his successor Frank Vercauteren.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions in which he scored once and provided one assist.



Ampomah is yet to make an appearance for Antwerp this term and it does not look like he is in the plans of coach Brian Priske.



He was absent for a while due to personal problems but resume training last week.