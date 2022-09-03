Belgium League side KAS Eupen sign Ghana's Mubarak Wakaso

Mubarak Wakaso

Belgium Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen has completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Mubarak Wakaso on transfer deadline.

The Black and Whites outfit has signed the experienced midfielder on a season long loan deal from Chinese Super League team Shenzhen FC.



He will link up with Ghana’s Black Stars Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen in Eupen as he steps up preparations to get ready for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He has had a wealth of experience at some of the biggest clubs in Europe, representing Granada, Villarreal and Espanyol among others.



Wakaso is one of the most dedicated players of the Ghana national team and could be on the train to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.