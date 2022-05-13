0
Belgium keen on handing Francis Amuzu call up

Francis Amuzu 610x400.png Francis Amuzu

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

European giants Belgium are keen to snatch away Accra born Belgian Francis Amuzu from under the noses of Ghana.

The red devils are want  to cap the skillful winger after learning  that Ghana is intent on calling the player.

Amuzu was born in Ghana's capital Accra but grew up in Belgium and has featured for all the youth teams of Belgium but is yet to be capped at senior level.

Ghana have initiated talks with the player's entourage as they assemble a capable squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

But in the same vain the player who has been in and out of Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht set up  is highly rated by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and is keeping tabs on him but Ghana's move will mean a call up to the red devils could be fast  tracked.

Coming through the Anderlecht youth ranks alongside Jeremy  Doku who now plays for Stade Rennes, Amuzu was seen as the better player than Doku but it appears his development has stalled but his talents are glaring.

He recently scored a hattrick for Anderlecht in the Champions play offs in Belgium against Royal Antwerp.

“My teammates know that I don't score that easily, it's nice that they are happy for me," Amuzu told reporters after the game.

“Of course, I am also very happy with my hat-trick, that feels very good. Hopefully, I can make even more.

Amuzu has eight goals and three assists in 34 league games this season.

