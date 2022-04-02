6
'Believe' - Ghana forward Felix Afena-Gyan reacts to 2022 World Cup draw

Felix Afena Gyan Against Ola Aina Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan beats Ola Aina to the ball

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan believes Ghana will progress from their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of this year's global tournament, having qualified for the event last month after defeating Nigeria in the African playoffs.

The four-time African champions will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.

The Black Stars take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the opening game.

The AS Roma youngster is confident the Black Stars can progress out of the group after the draw.

Reacting after the draw in a post on social media, Felix Afena Gyan wrote, "Believe".

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Black Stars against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25.





Source: ghanasoccernet.com
