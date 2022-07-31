Ben Fokuo urges Black Princesses to correct mistake ahead of U-20 Women's World Cup

Coach Ben Fokuo

Coach Ben Fokuo has charged the Black Princesses to correct their mistake ahead of the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup suffering a 4-0 defeat to France in an International friendly at the Stade Pibarot Centre National du Football.

Ghana conceded two goals in each half as the Princesses wrapped up preparations for the World Cup Costa Rica 2022.



The Black Princesses will engage in another International friendly before the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup kicks off on August 10, 2022 in Costa Rica.



"We need to have a look at certain areas which resulted in the goals and these areas will be corrected to make sure that we don’t repeat those mistakes again. We have different areas and we can see where the goals came from," coach Fokuo said after the game.



"The mistakes will be corrected at training sessions to make those areas better.

He added: "France were slightly ahead in terms of pace and physical ability and we will work on it. That is why it is good to have these International friendly matches as it’s important to see where corrections need to be made. We get to see our strength and weakness. We will work on those areas and solve the problems before the World Cup."



"We have another match before the World Cup and it will help us to make the needed corrections.



"Ghanaians shouldn’t lose faith in the team after this defeat by thinking that this is how the team will perform at the World Cup. This is an important friendly game that we needed to play to test our strength. Ghanaians should be hopeful of an improved performance in our next friendly before the World Cup."