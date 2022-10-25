0
Benjamin Acquah's Helsingborgs relegated in Sweden

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Benjamin Acquah's Helsingborgs was relegated after their 2-1 defeat to Degerfors in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The match started very, in the fourth minute, Diego Campos hit a cross after a deflected corner. Gustaf Lagerbielke was in the penalty area, relatively unmarked, and headed the ball into the goal.

HIF came out strong in the second half, winning a lot of the ball in the middle and getting the equalizer in the 54th minute. It was Abdul Khalili who played a fine through ball to Amin Al Hamawi, who broke free and finished clinically.

HIF increasingly took chances going forward, which created opportunities for Degerfors on counterattacks. In the end, they were forced to go up with goalkeeper Kalle Joelsson on a corner in the 94th minute.

Degerfors countered and former HIF player Nikola Djurdjic sealed HIF's fate when he smashed the ball into the goal.

HIF leaves the Allsvenskan. With two games left to play, the distance to the qualification place is now an impregnable eleven points.

Benjamin Acquah did not feature in the game. He has played ten games and scored one goal in the league this season.

