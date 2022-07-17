0
Benjamin Afutu's agent reveals why Eastern Company SC contract was terminated

Sun, 17 Jul 2022

Agent of Benjamin Afutu, Daniel Tackie has disclosed that his player terminated his contract with Egyptian club Eastern Company SC due to unprofessionalism on the part of the club.

Afutu signed a four-year deal with the North African club after leaving Hearts of Oak as a free agent last season.

The midfield kingpin terminated his contract just after six months and is currently in Ghana.

According to his agent, the club has disappointed the player as they have failed to fulfill the agreement between the two parties.

“Afutu was Eastern company’s best player but the club is unprofessional, they weren’t paying Afutu that’s why the player is back to Ghana," he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“We have reported the issue to FIFA. Afutu is currently a free agent," he added.

Afutu also stated that there haven’t been any talks with both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for Benjamin Afutu.

