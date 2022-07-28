Benjamin Afutu: Ghana’s prophesied World Cup ‘hero’ without a club

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey

With just three months left to begin the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Ghana might not achieve its semi-final target as the chosen one, Benjamin Afutu, is now clubless and has a slim chance of making the squad.

While President Akufo-Addo set a semi-final target for the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei claimed that he saw Ghana play in the World Cup final.



However, the head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy stated that in his vision, it was not Andre Dede Ayew who was leading the Black Stars but former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kutu.



Stating that Afutu will soon become the face of Ghana football, the prophet mentioned that the footballer will lead the Black Stars to the finals of the FIFA World Cup.



"Once again, I saw this same footballer carrying African Cup and World Cup silver medals for Ghana. He will be the face of Ghana football and carry the Black Stars to World Cup finals."



"Starting from December, some doors will begin to open and from there, an attempt by satanic authorities to sabotage him with a knee injury will fail in one of the matches which they will win 3:0. HE WHO HAS EARS LET HIM HEAR WHAT THE SPIRIT SAITH," he posted on his Facebook page with the photo of Benjamin Afutu, citing a vision which also had the young man play for Chelsea.



Benjamin Afutu didn't join Chelsea or any of the top teams in Europe after leaving Accra Hearts of Oak like the prophet said but joined Eastern Company FC in Egypt.

The 26-year-old midfielder's contract was terminated after just a year with Eastern Company FC and is now clubless ahead of the 2022/2023 season.







Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







