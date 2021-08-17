Benjamin Afutu’s agent explains why midfielder didn’t sign Hearts deal

Ghana international Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Local representative of Ghanaian midfielder, Benjamin Afutu, has blamed break in communication for the failure of Benjamin Afutu to sign a new deal for Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 25-year-old midfield dynamo has been left out of Hearts of Oak’s 30-man squad for the CAF Champions League campaign after he failed to sign a deal with the club.



However, the representative of the player, Daniel William Tackie has explained that the breakdown in communication caused the delays in the failure of the midfielder to commit to a deal.



“I would say its breakdown in communications that caused the delays but nothing is over yet. It is still possible that he will sign for Hearts. We just have to satisfy ourselves with some clauses in the contract,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM on the Asempa Sports Nite show.

Afutu scored 5 league goals in 29 appearances for the Phobians and played an influential role in the double-winning feat of the Phobians.



