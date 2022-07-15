0
Benjamin Afutu’s agent reveals why he terminated contract with Eastern company SC

Benjamin Afutu And Manager Daniel Tackie.png Benjamin Afutu with his manager Daniel Tackie

Benjamin Afutu’s manager Daniel Tackie has disclosed that his player terminated his contract with Egyptian club Eastern company SC due to unprofessionalism on the part of the club.

Afutu signed a four-year deal with the club after leaving Hearts of Oak as a free agent.

The center-back terminated his contract just after six months and is currently in Ghana.

According to his agent, the club has disappointed the player as they have failed to fulfill the agreement between the two parties.

Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports on Happy FM, he said, “Afutu was Eastern company’s best player but the club is unprofessional, they weren’t paying Afutu that’s why the player is back to Ghana.

“We have reported the issue to FIFA. Afutu is currently a free agent.”

He also stated that there haven’t been any talks with both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko for Benjamin Afutu.

