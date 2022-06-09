Benjamin Afutu's contract terminated by Egyptian club Eastern Company SC

Former Hearts of Oak Midfielder, Benjamin Afutu

Egyptian club Eastern Company SC has terminated Benjamin Afutu's contract due to underwhelming performances, according to reports.

Afutu joined Eastern Company in September 2021 after helping Hearts of Oak win the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup, but has found life difficult in the north African country.



He joined them on a free transfer, signing a three-year contract.



Afutu has struggled for playing time, appearing in only eight games — totaling 426 minutes — for the club in the ongoing Egypt Premier League season.

The explosive midfielder was instrumental in Hearts of Oak’s double success last season. He played 29 games and scored five goals.



Hearts of Oak were keen to keep Afutu but could not meet his demands, allowing the player to leave on a free transfer.



He spent three years at Hearts of Oak, having joined them from Karela United in 2018.