Benjamin Afutu set for Hearts return

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Reports in Ghanaian media suggest that Benjamin Afutu could make a return to Hearts ahead of the next football season.

The midfielder after helping the Phobians sweep all trophies domestically, left the shores of the country to pitch camp with Egyptian side East Company SC.



However, things didn’t go as planned with the midfielder back in the country in search of a club. Supporters of the club have been airing their thoughts on the midfielder’s possible return, with reactions mixed and varied.

Afutu has also been linked with several other clubs in the country with Asante Kotoko named among those clubs.



The Phobians failed to win the league title last season but compensated their fans with an FA Cup triumph.