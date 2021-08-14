Benjamin Afutu set to leave Hearts of Oak, refuses to extend expiring contract - Reports

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to lose key midfielder Benjamin Afutu after refusing new terms to extend his expiring contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Afutu has less than a month remaining on his current contract with the Phobians and is on the blink of leaving the club.



Hearts must register him by Monday for the CAF Champions League and gave him last Friday as a deadline for the contract extension.



The highly-rated midfielder refused the new terms so he will not be registered for the continental showpiece and thus exit the club as a free agent.

Afutu played a pivotal role for Hearts in their double triumph at end of the 2020/2021 season where they won the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.



The 25-year-old made 29 appearances for the Phobians in the Ghanaian top-flight and scored five times in the process.