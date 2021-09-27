Benjamin Afutu to depart Ghana today to seal a move to Egyptian club

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu

Out-of-contract Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu Kotey will depart Ghana this afternoon to seal a sensational transfer to an unknown Egyptian club.

The enterprising midfielder contract with the Phobians has expired and is yet to sign a new deal with the Ghanaian giants.



The 25-year-old was instrumental for the Phobians in their double-winning season. Hearts of Oak won both the league and the MTN FA Cup titles respectively.

According to reports in the local media outlets, an Egyptian club has tabled a mouthwatering bid in their quest to secure the service of the player.



The combative midfielder will travel to Cairo today to complete a move to an unknown Egyptian club.