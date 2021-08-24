Benjamin Afutu will take Ghana to FIFA World Cup final - Prophet Sowah Adjei

Benjamin Afutu Kotey won double with Accra Hearts of Oak

The head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has prophesied that midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey will soon become the face of Ghana football.



He claimed in a Facebook post that he saw Benjamin Afutu lead the Black Stars to the finals of the FIFA World Cup in one of the visions he had about the young man.



Afutu established himself as a cult hero in the just ended 2020/2021 Ghana football season after winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

He is currently club-less as he is set to sort out his contractual issues with Accra Hearts of Oak after his current contract expired.



However, as Afutu is still waiting for his first call up to the Black Stars, Prophet Sowah Adjei has said that the midfielder will one day be the face of the Black Stars as he will lead Ghana to win laurels on the world and African stage.



"Once again I saw this same footballer carrying African Cup and World Cup silver medal for Ghana. He will be the face of Ghana football and carry the Black Stars to World Cup finals."



"Starting from December some doors will begin to open and from there, an attempt by satanic authorities to sabotage him with a knee injury will fail in one of the matches which they will win 3:0. HE WHO HAS EARS LET HIM HEAR WHAT THE SPIRIT SAITH," he posted on his Facebook page with the photo of Benjamin Afutu.



