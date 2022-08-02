Benjamin Afutu will win trophies with Chelsea in Europe; lead Ghana to world cup final - Prophet

Benjamin Afutu

The head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei says former Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu is destined for great things in the coming years.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Prophet says the Ghanaian midfielder will play for Chelsea in England and win a lot of trophies.



According to him, the player will lead Ghana to not just AFCON but FIFA World Cup glory as well.



"God has spoken. I saw this footballer receiving a great signing contract with great teams. I saw him wearing a Chelsea jersey and playing for Chelsea in England. Winning trophies all over Europe," Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei posted on his Facebook page.

He added, "Once again I saw this same footballer carrying African cup and World Cup silver medals for Ghana. He will be the face of Ghana football and carry the Black Stars to the World Cup finals.



"Starting from December some doors will begin to open and from there, an attempt by satanic authorities to sabotage him with a knee injury will fail in one of the matches which they will win 3:0. He who has ears, let him hear what the Spirit saith."



Benjamin Afutu recently returned from a short stint in Egypt and is now looking for a new club as a free agent.