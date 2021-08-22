Benjamin Ayim reiterates desire to play for Black Stars

Benjamin Ayim

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Ayim has reiterated his desire to feature for the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old currently plies his trade in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Gulf League and has been outstanding since joining the club.



In an interview with Bryt FM in Koforidua, the former Dreams FC player expressed a desire to play for the Black Stars and has promised to work hard in order to achieve it.

“It will be a dream come true to play for the Black Stars. It would be fantastic to play for the national team.”



“It will be a worry if I’m not able to play for the Black Stars so I’m working hard and hoping to get a call up one day. I am preparing myself for a national team invitation” he said.