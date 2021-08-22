Benjamin Ayim wants to achieve great things with Al-Dhafra

Benjamin Ayim

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Ayim is poised to help United Arab Emirate (UAE) top-flight side Al-Dhafra achieve great things this season.

The enterprising midfielder has been a key cog to the side since joining the club and has vowed to help the club place a respectable position at the end of the 2021/22 Gulf League season.



Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM, the 21-year-old said, “We’ve had a good pre-season and I’m very optimistic things will go on well for us. Personally, I believe my club will be among the best this season”



“I’m personally, mentality and physically ready for the season and I want to achieve a very big performance,” he said.

The United Arab Emirate Gulf League started this weekend with Al-Dhafra losing 2-0 away to Al Jazira.



Ayim played full throttle for the side and will hope his outfit bounce back in their next game.