Benjamin Azamati: All you need to know about Ghana's sprint king

He might have missed out on a medal in the 100m finals at the ended 2022 Commonwealth Games but Benjamin Azamati has shown Ghanaians and the world in general that he is definitely one for the future.

The fastest Ghanaian athlete finished third in Heat 3 with a time of 10.18 sub-seconds to advance to the finals in the Men’s 100m dash in the Commonwealth Games.



However, he finished 4th in the final race, narrowly missing out on the bronze medal with a time of 10.16s, two one-hundredths of a second slower than Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon.



Born in Akim Oda, Ghana to John and Faustina Azamati on January 14, 1998, Azamati started as a footballer while growing up but transitioned to athletics during his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys senior high school in Accra.



Nathaniel Botchway, Gideon Appah, and Mr. Kofi Dadzie who were the PE teachers at the Presbyterian Boys senior high school discovered the athletic talent in Benjamin Azamati and he became an instant hit in the Greater Accra inter-schools athletics.



He caught the attention of the media and the public after running 100 metres in 10.02 seconds HT at the 2019 Ghana's Fastest Human competition.



As a student of the University of Ghana, Benjamin Azamati took his craft to the national level while winning the GUSA (Ghana Universities Sports Association) 100m race on two occasions.

He hasn't looked back since his exploits in Ghana as he won a goal medal at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.



On March 26, 2021, Azamati caught the international headlines after breaking a 22-year national record held by Leo Myles Mills (former Ghanaian athlete) in Texas to qualify for the Tokyo Summer Olympics with a time of 9.97 seconds.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







JE/KPE