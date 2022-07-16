3
Benjamin Azamati, Paul Amoah miss out on 100m semifinal spots in World Athletics Championships

Benjamin Azamati And Paul Amoah.jpeg Ghanaian athletes, Benjamin Azamati and Paul Amoah

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian athletes in World Athletics miss out on semi-final spot

Benjamin Azamati finishes 4th in Heat 6

Paul Amoah misses out on 100M race after finishing 6th

Ghanaian duo, Benjamin Azamati, and Paul Amoah have missed out on the 100m semifinal spots in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in the United States of America.

Benjamin Azamati who started Heat 6 alongside Olympic champion, Andre de Grasse, as well as Christian Coleman finished 4th in the race as he missed out on the semi-final spot.

Azamati ended the heat with 10.18s in 4th place but couldn't qualify for the next round after finishing behind Erik Cardoso from Brazil.

Christian Coleman and Andre De Grasse finished first and second respectively with 10.08 and 10.12 seconds in Heat 6.

Joseph Amoah on the other hand couldn't secure a semifinal place at the 2022 championships after running 10.22s. He finished 6th in the 100M race.

Ghana's campaign is now over as Benjamin Azamati, and Paul Amoah couldn't qualify.





