Benjamin Azamati, Paul Amoah miss out on 100m semifinal spots in World Athletics Championships

Ghanaian athletes, Benjamin Azamati and Paul Amoah

Ghanaian athletes in World Athletics miss out on semi-final spot

Benjamin Azamati finishes 4th in Heat 6



Paul Amoah misses out on 100M race after finishing 6th



Ghanaian duo, Benjamin Azamati, and Paul Amoah have missed out on the 100m semifinal spots in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in the United States of America.



Benjamin Azamati who started Heat 6 alongside Olympic champion, Andre de Grasse, as well as Christian Coleman finished 4th in the race as he missed out on the semi-final spot.



Azamati ended the heat with 10.18s in 4th place but couldn't qualify for the next round after finishing behind Erik Cardoso from Brazil.



Christian Coleman and Andre De Grasse finished first and second respectively with 10.08 and 10.12 seconds in Heat 6.

Joseph Amoah on the other hand couldn't secure a semifinal place at the 2022 championships after running 10.22s. He finished 6th in the 100M race.



Ghana's campaign is now over as Benjamin Azamati, and Paul Amoah couldn't qualify.





Benjamin Azamati finishes 4th in his 100m with a time of 10.18s.



By 1/1000 of a second, he misses out on a place in the semifinal. #Oregon2022 #JoySports pic.twitter.com/z5y8jAuq0F — Joy Sports #Oregon2022 (@JoySportsGH) July 16, 2022

Joseph Paul Amoah ???????? finishes 6th in his 100m heat and will not make it to the semifinals.



Ghana's participation in the 100m is over after Benjamin Azamati also could not advance. #JoySports #Oregon2022 pic.twitter.com/r4wqeUtvQc — Joy Sports #Oregon2022 (@JoySportsGH) July 16, 2022

JE/FNOQ