Benjamin Azamati finishes 4th in 100m final at the Commonwealth Games

Benjamin Azamati Finishes 4th In 100m Final At The Commonwealth Games.jpeg Athlete, Benjamin Azamati

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian athlete, Benjamin Azamati, has finished 4th in the final of the men's 100-metre race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Azamati finished 4th in the race while narrowly missing out on the bronze medal.

The 24-year-old finished with a time of 10.16s two one-hundredths of a second slower than Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon, who finished third

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala claimed gold ahead of South Africa’s Akani Simbine who came in second.

