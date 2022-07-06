Benjamin Azamati tipped to win medals at World Athletics Championships

Athlete, Benjamin Azamati

Four Ghanaian athletes to compete at World Championship

World Athletics Championship set for July 15-24



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), Bawa Fuseini, is counting on Ghana’s national 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati to win medals and break records at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 15 to 24 at Eugene in the United States of America.



Bawa Fuseini in an interview with Graphic Sports noted that the athlete is Ghana’s surest bet of winning a medal at the championship.

“Azamati’s best is yet to come and I believe he will perform very well at the championships,” he told Graphic Sports.



Bawa Fuseini disclosed that his outfit are seeking support for Azamati and his teammates as they gear up for the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.



“We are working on getting him sponsorship to support his professional career; he already has a manager so that’s also good news for us,” he noted.



Four Ghanaian athletes including the 24-year-old 100- and 200-meter runner are expected to take centre stage in the tournament.