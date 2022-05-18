Benjamin Boateng scores brace for Al Ittihad in defeat to Future FC

Benjamin Boateng (left) in action for his club

Ghanaian international, Benjamin Bernard Boateng scored a brace for his Al Ittihad outfit on Tuesday evening but it was not enough as the team suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to Future FC.

The talented youngster joined the Egyptian Premiership club before the beginning of last season and has gradually established himself to be an important player for his team.



Today, he was in action for the side in the away game against Future FC. In what was a matchday 19 encounter of the ongoing season, Benjamin Bernard Boateng was only introduced in the second half but still made an impact.



He scored his first goal of the day just three minutes after coming on. Six minutes later, he was presented with a fine opportunity and made no mistake as he fired his effort into the back of the net.

Unfortunately, the three goals scored in the first half by Future FC helped the team to survive the late scare as the team held on to win 4-3 at the end of the thrilling contest.



With his goal today, Benjamin Bernard Boateng now has three goals and two assists to his name after making 14 appearances.



