Benjamin Tetteh among 20 players from the Turkish Super League to participate in the 2021 AFCON

Mon, 3 Jan 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is set to kick off from January 9- 6 February 2022 in Cameroon with 20 players leaving the Turkish Super League to the tournament.

Some African stars in the league will be joining their respective national teams ahead of this weekend's tournament.

Some notable stars to be departing the tournament are Nigeria's captain Ahmed Musa, Benjamin Tetteh (Kayserispor), Max Gradel (Ivory Coast) among others.

Benjamin Tetteh arrived in the Black Stars camp a week ago in Doha, to commence preparations with the team ahead of the tournament.

Ghana are in Group C alongside Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco. The tournament starts from January 9 to February 6.

