Benjamin Tetteh could seal permanent Yeni Malatspor move in coming days

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Yeni Malatyaspor remains optimistic about signing Ghanaian striker, Benjamin Tetteh with their spokesperson Hakkı Çelikel assuring fans of good news.

According to Çelikel, the permanent contract could be signed in the coming days.



"We made our offer to Benjamin Tetteh. I believe that Tetteh will stay in Yeni Malatyaspor. We want to get Benjamin Tetteh on his testimonial, not on loan. Good news will come in days," he said.



The Turkish top-flight club is desperate to keep Tetteh after he impressed them last season while playing on loan.



Tetteh signed a season-long loan contract which included an option to buy clause.

As things stand, Malatyaspor has shown clear intentions of exercising their option, but the player's price tag is reportedly the stumbling block.



Slavia Prague wants to sell Tetteh for not less than 2 million euros, having bought him for 550,000 euros from Bohemians three years ago.



Tetteh had 12 goal contributions (scoring 6 and recording the same number of assists) for Malatyaspor last season.