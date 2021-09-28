Benjamin Tetteh handed maiden Black Stars call-up

Benjamin Tetteh

Yeni Malatayspor’s striker Benjamin Tetteh has been handed the debut call-up to the senior national team, Black Stars.

Tetteh has been included in the 32-man provisional squad named by returnee head coach Milovan Rajevac on Monday for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.



The former Ghana U20 and U23 attacker has scored three goals in six appearances in the Super Lig this season.



Tetteh has already made an appearance for the Black Meteors and the Black Satellites.

He will be hoping to get the feel of the senior national team come October.



Ghana have a double-header against Zimbabwe in the next round of qualifiers in October.



The Black Stars will take on the Warriors on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before travelling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.