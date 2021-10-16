Benjamin Tetteh hits target for Yeni Malatyaspor on return from Ghana duty

Tetteh opened the scoring in the 36th minute on the road against Adana Demirspor

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh continued his scoring form on his return from international duty for Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The Yellow and Blacks secured a 2-0 win late on in the match following an own goal by Ivorian guardsman Simon Deli.



Tetteh has now scored four league goals in eight appearances.



The 24-year-old earned his first international caps last week during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

He was a second-half substitute in the 3-1 first-leg win at the Cape Coast Stadium and was handed a starting berth in the return leg.



The Black Stars won that match 1-0 in Harare thanks to a stupendous Thomas Partey free-kick.



