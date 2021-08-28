Benjamin Tetteh named in Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Ghanaian forward, Benjamin Tetteh has been named in the team of the week in the Turkish Super Lig for matchday two.

The lanky forward made it into the team of the week after scoring the winner for Yeni Malatyaspor in the match against Goztepe.



Tetteh was effective in attack, causing problems for the Goztepe defense, and could have scored more goals but for the heroics of the home team's goalie.



The goal was his first of the season after sealing a permanent switch to the club in the summer transfer window.



Tetteh threatened throughout the game as the visitors snatched an important away win.

Having lost their first game of the season to Trabzonspor, Yeni recovered well in Sunday's match.



They will next welcome Gazientep at home before a trip to champions Besiktas.



Meanwhile, the former Ghana U-20 forward is joined by Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, Nejc Skubic of Basaksehir, Galatasaray's Christian Luyindama and Kim Min-Jae of Fenerbache in the team of the week.



The other players are Jure Balkovec, Soner Aydoğdu, Cesar Pinares, Martin Rodriguez, Sofiane Feghouli, and Anthony Nwakaeme.