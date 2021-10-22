Benjamin Tetteh nets 5th goal of the season in Yeni Malatyaspor home win

Ghana striker, Benjamin Tetteh

Black Stars new striker Benjamin Tetteh was on target for Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super lig on Friday following a home win.

Tetteh scored his 5th goal of the season as Malatyaspor beat Altay SK 2-1 at home in a round 10 fixture.



The 24-year-old opened the scoring at the Yeni Malatya Stadium in the 57th minute of the game after connecting a pass from Mustafa Eskihellac.



Malatyaspor doubled their advantage nine minutes later as Adem Buyuk converted a penalty kick.



Ivorian forward Daouda Karamoko Bamba scored from the spot to pull one back for the visitors with six minutes to full-time.

He was replaced in the 86th minute with Congolese forward Walter Bwalya.



Tetteh has found the back of the net 5 times this campaign after making 9 appearances in the Turkish top-flight.



The former Ghana U20 player made his Black Stars debut earlier this month in the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.