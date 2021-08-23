Benjamin Tetteh on target for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in win over Goztepe

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh scored the winner for his side

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh scored the winner for his side Yeni Malatyaspor on Sunday evening as they secured all the three points against Goztepe in the Turkish Superlig game.

The burly striker scored the only goal of the game as he helped his side record maximum points in a very difficult game.



It is the striker's first goal of the season for Yeni Malatyaspor in two matches so far this season.



Tetteh who played almost the entire duration of the game was taken off late in injury time with Kubilay Kanatsızkuş his replacement.

The player last season played for Yeni Malatyaspor on a season-long loan from Czech club Sparta Prague before the deal was made permanent this summer.



Last season, Benjamin Tetteh scored five goals and provided four assists after making 32 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig and scored one goal in the Turkish cup as well.



He has in the past played for Standard Liège, Slovacko, and Bohemians.