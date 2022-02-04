Benjamin Tetteh picks up injury in training

Benjamin Tetteh

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh is injured, his Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor has announced.

The 24-year-old suffered a moderate injury and edema in his right back muscle and is currently receiving treatment.



"As a result of detailed examinations and examinations of our football player Benjamin Tetteh, who was injured in training, moderate injury and edema were detected in his right back muscle, and his treatment was started by our health team." the club’s team doctor Mehmet Karakus disclosed.



The Ghana forward might be sidelined for some time due to the injury.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that exited the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at group stage.



Tetteh received a straight red in Ghana’s game against Gabon after punching a player.



He will miss the World Cup play-offs against Nigeria scheduled for March.