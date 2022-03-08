Benjamin Tetteh provides assist on injury return as Yeni Malatyaspor beat Adana Demirspor

Yeni Malatyaspor striker, Benjamin Tetteh

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh made a magnificent return from injury providing an assist in Yeni Malatyaspor's win over Adana Demirspor.

The enterprising forward returned to action as his side inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponent on home turf in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.



He was introduced on the 69th where he grabbed the assist for his side's only goal in the game.

Mensah missed a couple of games after picking up an injury at training but made his presence felt during their game against Adana Demirspor.



He will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria after picking up a red card at the 2021 Cup of Nations in Cameroon.