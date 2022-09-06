Benjamin Tetteh ruled out for 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

Benjamin Tetteh has been named in Ghana's squad for the game against Brazil

Ghana and Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh will be out for four to six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury over the weekend.

Tetteh sustained the injury in Hull City’s 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday in the English Championship.



The 25-year-old went down in pain and had to be attended to by the medical team in the 14th minute of the game.



"Yes, it's his hamstring," Hull City boss Arveladze said after the game.



"I've been through this for the last nine weeks and that's the way it goes now. We have to try to fix everything and think about the next game. I cannot change much, I cannot change much, or the (fixture) calendar.

"The medical staff are doing their best."



Tetteh was named in Ghana's 29-squad for the upcoming International friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 as part of preparations towards the World Cup.