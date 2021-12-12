Benjamin Tetteh's goal not enough as Malatyaspor suffer heavy home defeat

Benjamin Tetteh

Black Stars striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his sixth goal of the season in the Turkish Super lig when Yeni Malatyaspor suffered a heavy home loss to Alanyaspor.

Tetteh scored one of the goals for Malatyaspor as they were mauled 6-2 at the Malatya Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



French forward Rayane Abid got the opening goal for Malatyaspor as early as the 4th minute after being set up by Mounir Chouair.



The visitors pulled parity ten minutes later through Senegal international Famara Dieudhiou who converted a penalty.



The former Ghana U20 striker restored the lead for the hosts in the 17th minute before Brazilian midfielder Davidson drew level for Alanyaspor after six minutes.

Emre Akbaba scored in the 33rd minute to put Alanyaspor in front for the first time in the game.



Joao Novais, another goal from Dieudhiou and Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar in the second half sealed the massive victory for Alanyaspor.



Tetteh has now bagged 6 goals in 12 appearances in the Turkish top-flight this campaign and is expecting to make the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.