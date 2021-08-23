Benjamin Tetteh scores winner for Yeni Malatyaspor in victory over Goztepe

Tetteh scored the winner in the 56th

Former Ghana U-20 striker Benjamin Tetteh netted the only goal as Yeni Malatyaspor defeated Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The lanky forward scored the 56th minute after lashing onto a superb assist from Rayane Aabid.



The goal was his first of the season after sealing a permanent switch to the club in the summer transfer window.



Tetteh was threatened throughout the game as the visitors snatched an important away win.

Having lost their first game of the season to Trabzonspor, Yeni recovered well in Sunday's match.



They will welcome Gazientep at home next, before a trip to champions Besiktas.