Benjamin Tetteh set to miss Ghana's friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua

Black Stars striker, Benjamin Tetteh

Black Stars striker, Benjamin Tetteh could be absent for Ghana's friendly games in the September international break due to injury.

Hull City manager, Shota Arveladze has confirmed that Benjamin Tetteh's injury will keep him out for a long time.



Tetteh suffered a hamstring injury in Hull's 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on September 4, 2022.



While giving an update on the striker's injury, the gaffer said Tetteh will be out for four or six weeks.



"It's a hamstring, they always take weeks," he told BBC Humberside Sport.



“It’s difficult to say (how many weeks) - it could be four, or it could be six. It all depends on how he reacts. We’ll see during the process how quickly he recovers. We’re going to do our best and see (how it goes),” he added.

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named Benjamin Tetteh in his 29-man squad for the September friendlies.



If the striker does not recover in time for Ghana's two friendlies during the break, Otto will be forced to replace him.



Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The called-up players include:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.

Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.



Midfielders: Thomas Partey(injured), Iddrisu Baba(injured), Elisha Owusu(injured), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo



Strikers: Inaki Williams, Benjamin Tetteh(injured), Felix Afena-Gyan



