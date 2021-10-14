Benjamin Tetteh wants to 'achieve great successs' with Yeni Malatyaspor

Black Stars striker, Benjamin Tetteh has reiterated that he is happy at Yeni Malatyaspor and aims to help the Turkish club 'achieve great success'
Tetteh signed a permanent deal with Malatyasor in the summer from Czech club Sparta Prague.
The club was impressed with Tetteh, who scored six goals and assisted six last season, so decided to hand him a four-year contract.
"My goal is to achieve great success with Yeni Malatyaspor because I know they believe in me. I am aware of how much effort they have made to transfer me again and I am very happy to be here."
"I got an offer. I felt very proud when I re-signed here. They treated me very well in my first season and showed me a lot of respect. I think respect is the keyword here. I think it was the right decision to come here," Tetteh said.
The 24-year-old has scored three goals in seven league games thus far this season.
He earned debut Black Stars call-up for the World Cup qualifier double-header against Zimbabwe this month.
Tetteh played in both games as Ghana secured back-to-back wins to remain in contention to qualify for the tournament in Qatar.
