Benjamin Tetteh will be the new Alexander Sorloth in Turkey- Malatyaspor spokesman

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Yeni Malatyaspor spokesperson, Hakki Çelikel believes that Benjamin Tetteh will make the impact made by Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth during his time with Trabzonspor.

The former Crystal Palace striker made an instant impact in the Turkish Super Lig when he scored 24 goals in 34 matches for Trabzonspor as they finished second last season. He has since left for RB Leipzig.



Benjamin Tetteh has scored once in four games since arriving in the summer transfer window, but Hakki Çelikel is very confident of the goal-scoring process of the former Ghana U-20 forward.



“Galatasaray did not agree, although it allocated a serious amount of money for Tetteh. Our president has sacrificed in this transfer. Tetteh is the closest to being Sörloth in this league," he said.

"We expect this contribution from Tetteh. He is a very professional player. A football player who is disciplined and wants to add everything to the team."



"We are satisfied with it. I would like to thank our president and everyone who contributed to the transfer of Tetteh," he concluded.