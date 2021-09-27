Bennard Kumordzi comes out of retirement

Bennard Kumordzi now plays for DV Opglabbeek in Belgium

Former Ghana midfielder, Bennard Kumordzi has come out from retirement and is now playing for second provincial DV Opglabbeek in Belgium.

The player, now 36-years-old announced his retirement from football some two years ago.



According to him, his decision to come out of retirement is because he misses football so much.



Although he is not harbouring any ambition of playing at top level, he says he wants to be fit to help his club in the provincial league.

“I want to get fitter again and I missed football a lot,” the Ghanaian explains his comeback,” Bennard Kumordzi said after making his official debut for DV Opglabbeek.



During his professional career before retiring, Bennard Kumordzi played for KRC Genk, IFK Norrköping, Egaleo, Panionios, Dijon, as well as KV Kortrijk.



He played for the Black Stars of Ghana between 2007 and 2011.