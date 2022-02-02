Bentil scores 12 in Milano Euroleague win over Red Star Belgrade

Ghana basketball player, Ben Bentil

Ghana Forward Ben Bentil has produced a solid performance to get Olimpia Milano its latest win in the Euroleague.

Milano beat Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) 63-57 in the 2021-2022 Regular Season matchup in the continental championship. Milano’s record improves to 15 wins and six losses and ranks third in the 18 team standings behind Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.



Bentil registered 12 points and nine rebounds in just 18:30 minutes off the bench; he was the only Milano player to score in double figures aside from Malcolm Delaney who registered a game-leading 18 points.



Despite attempting just eight shots in the contest, 6 foot 8-inch Sekondi native Bentil’s efficient shooting pushed him into double-digit territory.

He scored one of two field-goal attempts and scored a trio of three-point shots on four attempts while scoring one of two free throws.



Milano leads the Italian Serie A standings with 14 wins and two losses ahead of defending champions Virtus Bologna. Bentil is playing in his first season with Milano.