Berekum Arsenal want all three points against Paga Crocodiles after pitch invasion

Berekum Arsenal players during a warmup session

Berekum Arsenal General Manager, Ansu Damoah, has revealed to Happy Sports that his side will file a protest against Paga Crocodiles following last Sunday’s Division One matchday 26 game which ended abruptly.

The game ended late in injury time as fans of Paga Crocodiles invaded the pitch after a penalty was awarded to Berekum Arsenal.



Ansu Damoah confirmed on Happy 98.9FM that the club will write to the GFA to demand the three points as the game ended abruptly.



Explaining the incident on Wamputu Sports he said, “We played our game on Sunday, that is matchday 26 against Paga Crocodiles. The referee officiated the game in the last minute and then the supporters invaded the inner perimeter.



“Some of the supporters threw missiles onto the pitch and the referee felt it was not safe to continue the game. So the match commissioner together with the referee had to call off the game.

“We are going to write to the Ghana Football Association to be awarded the three points because the game didn’t end. The fans invaded the field and prevented us from taking the penalty kick”, he confirmed to Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



He added: “We are confident Arsenal can qualify to the Premier League next season. Our target is to continue the legacy of Alhaji Moro.



“It’s left with four matches and we have three games at home and one away so we are confident.”